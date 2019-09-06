Rajkummar Rao has suffered tragic loss in his family. The actor’s father Satypal Yadav passes away at the age of 60. The actor’s father was admitted at Medanta hospital for the last 17 days before he passed away on September 5. His last rites were performed at Gurugram’s Madan Puri cremation ground on September 6.

Rajkummar Rao’s father worked in the revenue department and was government employee. The actor’s mother passed away in 2017. Both of them were very supportive of Rajkummar’s career choice.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a couple of projects lined up including Made In China, Turram Khan, and The White Tiger among others.

