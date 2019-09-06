Bollywood Hungama

KGF action directors AnbAriv join John Abraham – Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Right since the talk of John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi teaming up for Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, the trade circuit seems to be buzzing with excitement. Two months post the announcement Sanjay Gupta kick started the shoot of this epic gangster saga.

KGF action director Anbariv joins John Abraham - Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga

Having completed 25 years in the industry and being the solo dominant of the gangster genre with hits like Shootout At Lokhandwala , Shootout At Wadala, Kaante and so on, the director promises Mumbai Saga to be his most ambitious projects. The film that boasts of a stellar cast and will be shot all over Mumbai has now roped in the National Award Winning action directors of KGF AnbAriv – Anbu and Arivu.

On touching base with Sanjay Gupta, he stated, “I will be working with an all new crew for the very first time and I am super ecstatic .The film demands high octane action sequences and who better then AnbAriv to have on board. I am looking forward to working with them”

Produced by T-Series and White Feather films, the movie will take us through the journey of Bombay turning into Mumbai. Mumbai Saga is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

Also Read: Mumbai Saga: Sanjay Gupta’s film starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi to kick-start on August 27

More Pages: Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection

