After stepping into film production with Toaster, which is yet to release on Netflix, actor-producer duo Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are already gearing up for their next project. Their second venture under their production banner will feature National Award-winning actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles and is set to go on floors in Mumbai on June 1.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa begin work on second production starring Keerthy Suresh: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the untitled film will be a satirical take on India’s current education system, examining how profit motives have increasingly overshadowed the sector's primary purpose—imparting knowledge. The story will unfold through the lens of two educators, played by Rao and Suresh, who seek to expose the commercialization of education. The narrative reportedly uses humour and irony to shed light on how education in India has evolved into a lucrative business, often at the cost of academic integrity and student welfare.

The project marks a collaboration with director Aditya Nimbalkar, who recently helmed the thriller Sector 36 (2024). Shooting will begin in Mumbai after Keerthy Suresh wraps up work on her Tamil film Revolver Rita. A second schedule is planned in Delhi, with the team aiming to complete the film in a continuous 45-day shoot.

For the unversed, the Bollywood couple, earlier this year, announced their production banner, Kampa Films. “Launching KAMPA is an emotional milestone for us. Cinema has played a significant role in shaping our lives, and this is our way of giving back. Raj and I are transforming a shared dream into reality by creating a space for fresh voices and compelling storytelling,” Patralekhaa said during the launch.

Also Read: Patralekhaa expresses frustration over being defined as Rajkummar Rao’s wife; says, “I feel very small”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.