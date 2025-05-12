After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the President Of Chile Gabriel Boric Font made a quick visit to Mumbai. Filmmaker and actor Anshuman Jha met with the President & the Chile Delegates, including the Minister Of Culture & Arts Ms. Carolina Arredondo on possibilities of bringing the cultural diversity of Chile on screen through Bollywood cinema via their productions at First Ray Films.

Anshuman Jha confirms Lakadbaggha 3, plans to shoot first Bollywood film in Chile post his meeting with President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font

Jha who recently wrapped the shoot of Lakadbaggha 2 in Indonesia (making it the first official Indian production with an Indonesian sanction) is considering shooting the first Bollywood film in the form of the third part of the action film franchise in Chile.

“I come from theatre, so any cultural exchange through the arts is an exciting endeavour. With so many divisive elements in the world, it is great to meet a leader of a nation who wants to encourage exchange & unity through the arts. It was an honour to meet his excellency President Gabril Boric Font and I truly hope we help his vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema,” said Anshuman after the meet.

The delegation also visited Yash Raj Films studios. There are concrete conversations of Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 by First Ray Films being shot in Chile next year.

