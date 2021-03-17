Bollywood Hungama

Composer Sajid Khan adopts his late brother Wajid’s name as his surname

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music director Sajid Khan of the popular duo Sajid-Wajid has adopted his late brother's name Wajid as his surname. Wajid Khan passed away in June 2020 owing to COVID-19 complications leading to kidney issues.

Composer Sajid Khan adopts his late brother Wajid’s name as his surname

While talking to a daily, Sajid revealed that he did not want to be called as Sajid Khan and changed his surname to Wajid. He said he will now be known as Sajid Wajid and not Sajid Khan.

Talking further about his decision to change his surname, Sajid said that his brother is physically absent but his presence continues to be with him all the time. He added that if Wajid's presence had not been with him he wouldn't have been able to compose music that he has been doing of recent.

Sajid said that his bond with Wajid was so strong that he had gone to meet his brother in the ICU wearing a PPE kit against everyone's advice during his last days. He said that void left by Wajid is very difficult to fill.

ALSO READ: “This is the first time I am doing a show without Wajid”, reveals Sajid Khan at the shoot of Indian Pro Music League

