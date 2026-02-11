Rajkumar Hirani CONFIRMS that he’s working on 3 Idiots sequel: “Suddenly, the idea for the film sparked up out of nowhere…”

Rajkumar Hirani has made several classic films which are fondly remembered even afer more than a decade. 3 Idiots (2009) is one such film and it is loved for its outstanding humour, touching scenes, comment on education system in India and the casting. In December, it came to light that the blockbuster filmmaker is planning a sequel to 3 Idiots and that it's tentatively titled 4 Idiots. As per Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are expected to reprise the roles of Rancho, Farhan and Raju respectively with one more actor also joining the principal cast. Recently, Rajkumar Hirani admitted that he’s indeed working on the sequel.

In an interview with Variety India, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I’m actually working on both films. I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea.”

He also added that he was yet to crack the ending of the third part of Munna Bhai. Rajkumar Hirani explained, “For Munna Bhai, I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it.”

As for the 3 Idiots sequel, he revealed, “For the 3 Idiots sequel, it was just very recently that suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up. And I have no idea how it’s gone out in the universe. Because it’s still not there, but we said we’ll work on it. And then, as and when it happens… but somehow one morning, I saw that the news was out there.”

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan were also working on the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, but as per recent reports, it has been put on the backburner.

