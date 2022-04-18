Chhavi Mittal, who is best known for her roles in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan and Bandini, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. In her most recent Instagram post, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer; pens a lengthy note – ‘It’s not the best outcome, but it doesn’t have to dampen my spirits’

“Dear breasts,” she captioned her image. “This is a post to express my gratitude to you. I first became aware of your magic when you provided me with immense pleasure... but your significance peaked when you fed both of my infants. Today is my turn to offer support to one of you who is battling cancer.' While remaining optimistic about her cancer battle, she added, 'It's not the best outcome, but it doesn't have to dampen my spirits.' It will not be easy, but it does not have to be. I may not look the same as before, but that does not mean I must feel differently.”

“A huge cheer for all breast cancer survivors... you have no idea how much inspiration I am drawing today from you,' she concluded her note. Additionally, for those of you who are already aware, we appreciate your encouragement. Each call, message, and visit you pay me... are all greatly appreciated, and that is all that matters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

In another post, she wrote, “I’ve shed a lot of tears since yesterday. But only tears of joy! I’ve received thousands of messages and wishes in the last 24 hrs & they keep pouring in… and each one of them has words like, strong, superwoman, inspiration, fighter, gem, and many such beautiful adjectives that they used for me. I also got messages from different faiths where you guys are praying in the Mass, during Namaaz, to Bholenath, Guruji and whoever gives you strength. People reached out with alternate therapies, books to read, groups to join and the most inspiring of all.. their own breast cancer journeys. I am so overwhelmed to have such a loving and engaged community as supporters! Many of you even cried reading the news! How can I not recover fast! But I also got a lot of queries asking, how I discovered it. I truly have a higher power looking over me and I feel blessed to have detected it early. I had gone to a doctor for a minor gym injury in the chest and that’s when they found the lump. We investigated it further and further till we did a biopsy which came back positive. To ALL WOMEN, I feel like my gymming will literally save my life but nothing should be left to chance. As a post cancer patient one is supposed to do 6monthly PET scans mandatorily.. so in order to save your life from Breast Cancer, PLEASE do regular self-examination/ mammograms… and do not neglect a lump if you find one. ???? Early detection is the only key abnd it’s worth every effort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal has been working currently on several digital platforms.

Also Read: Actress Chhavi Mittal responds to a troll and says “Well, dear “Ab Bas”, I just want to say, ab bas”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.