According to an FIR registered at the Worli police station, Advocate Shabnam Mohammad Hussain Syed discovered a series of fake articles and videos in June 2025 that falsely associated Neha Kakkar with an investment outfit called FXOnet. The scammers portrayed the platform as “trusted and legal,” using Kakkar’s image to lend credibility.

Neha Kakkar’s name misused in Rs 5 lakh investment scam; FIR filed at Worli police station

Syed, a resident of BDD Chawl in Worli, was lured by these fraudulent promotions and engaged with the alleged perpetrators, who went by the names Vijay and later Jimmy D’Souza. Communication was maintained through international numbers, the Telegram messaging app (user ID: @fxonetlbot), and Zoom meetings, giving the operation a veneer of authenticity. The accused provided investment "tips" and guided Syed through opening an FXOnet trading account.

Between June 18 and October 9, 2025, Syed transferred Rs 5,02,025 through UPI to various bank accounts linked to entities, including Rajesh Kannan, VPI ProMedia Kigali, India Impex Trading Company, and VPI 361 VPECOM. When Syed failed to receive any promised returns or refunds, she realised she had been deceived and filed a police complaint.

Mumbai Police have booked the accused under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act). Investigators are collecting digital evidence, including Telegram chats, Zoom call details, and transaction records, to trace the culprits.

This is not the first time fraudsters have exploited celebrity identities in financial scams. Earlier, Mumbai Police registered another complaint involving a scammer impersonating Hollywood star Keanu Reeves to cheat a 69-year-old woman out of Rs 65,000.

