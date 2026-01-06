The Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab is all set to release this Friday and the hype has been built due to the grandeur, the much loved horror comedy genre, casting and above all, Prabhas’ star value. The makers completed the censor process way in advance and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces beheading scene by 4 seconds in The Raja Saab; converts blood visuals to black and white

The good news is that all the dialogues and romantic scenes have been kept intact, that is, the Examining Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), didn't ask for any cuts on that front. However, two gory scenes have faced the censor scissors.

The makers were asked to delete or modify the scene of blood being washed on the floor. As per the cut list, the makers have modified the scene to monochrome, that is, depicted in black and white. Secondly, a scene where a character is beheaded was shortened by 4 seconds and reduced to flash visuals.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate on December 24, 2025. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate is, 189.00 minutes. In other words, The Raja Saab is 3 hours and 9 minutes long.

The Raja Saab releases on January 9. It clashes with the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which incidentally is also 3 hours plus long. The Vijay Thalapathy-starrer reportedly has a run time of 3 hours and 3 minutes.

Besides Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. It is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Also Read: Advance booking of The RajaSaab, Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi on hold, here’s why

More Pages: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.