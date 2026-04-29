Two days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that the ticket sales of The Devil Wears Prada 2 were very encouraging. Raja Shivaji releases on the same day as the Hollywood comedy drama and this film, too, seems all set for a flying start, especially in its Marathi version.

Raja Shivaji sells 40,000 tickets in advance booking; Pune goes on overdrive as 7:00 am shows open due to huge demand

According to data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, Raja Shivaji had sold more than 40,000 tickets as of 8:00 am on April 29. By 4:30 pm on April 28, PVR Inox sold 9,800 tickets for the historical entertainer’s Marathi version. Cinepolis sold 3,000 tickets, MovieMax saw sales of 2,400, while Miraj Cinemas sold more than 4,100 tickets.

The Marathi version has far more appeal due to its local flavour, ensemble cast, and the correct release period. Raja Shivaji releases on May 1, which is Maharashtra Day. Hence, the film will enjoy a three-day weekend in the state. Several films have been made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, but Raja Shivaji seems like the grandest of them all. This has further encouraged audiences to buy tickets.

A look at the ticketing websites indicates that several shows in Maharashtra are fast-filling. Mumbai is performing very well, but the surprise is Pune, where Raja Shivaji is on an overdrive. Several theatres in this city will play the film from 7:00 am, looking at the demand. Some Mumbai cinemas have also followed suit, although they are yet to catch up like their Pune counterparts.

In short, at present, Pune is the highest performing centre in India and is even giving a tough competition to Mumbai, which is a rare phenomenon. City Pride, which has 7 cinemas in Pune and E-Square, which has 3 properties in Pune and 1 in Solapur, will emerge among the top chains in terms of ticket sales for Raja Shivaji. Both chains are expected to sell more than 20,000 tickets by April 30. The advance booking in Maharashtra towns like Nashik, Latur, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar etc. is also encouraging.

With such ticket sales, a healthy first-day collection is guaranteed. However, as aforementioned, a bulk of the advance sales have come for the Marathi version. Bookings for the Hindi version have yet to begin in a full-fledged manner across the country and it remains to be seen if it receives the same response as the Marathi version.

Raja Shivaji stars Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and he's joined by Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, Jitendra Joshi and others. It is produced by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s Mumbai Film Company and Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raja Shivaji is 3 hours 15 minutes long; joins elite club of Animal, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar, Border 2; CBFC replaces child violence visual in Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

More Pages: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

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