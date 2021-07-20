Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.07.2021 | 5:48 PM IST

Raj Kundra trolled by netizens for his Twitter bio, ‘Life is about making the right choices’ after being accused of making pornographic films

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in producing pornographic films and uploading them on various apps. After he was arrested Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra accused him of forcing them into the world of pornography. The businessman is in the news for his illegal activities and also the subject of trolls who are very angry with his hypocritical actions. The enraged Twitteratis massively trolled Raj Kundra and bashed him for keeping his Twitter bio as 'Life is about making the right choices' and on other side indulging in illegitimate occupation.

Raj Kundra trolled by netizens for his Twitter bio, 'Life is about making the right choices' after being accused of making pornographic films

A short video clip from The Kapil Sharma Show is also going viral where the host Kapil Sharma is seen asking Raj Kundra about his source of income and having the luxury of a lavish lifestyle. On Monday Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police as they had evidence against him about his primary involvement in the Pornographic industry.

The British businessman was summoned by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch today and later was sent to take a medical test from JJ hospital, Byculla. He was arrested after a case was registered against him with Crime Branch Mumbai for the production of pornographic films and uploading them through several apps. Raj Kundra is currently in Mumbai Police Commissioner's office and expected to soon appear before the Mumbai court.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23 in pornography case

