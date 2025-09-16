Raj Kundra questioned for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 cr fraud case, says portion of money went to Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu: Report

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has intensified its investigation into an alleged Rs 60 crores financial fraud involving businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty. According to officials, Kundra’s statement was recorded for nearly five hours this week, and he is likely to be summoned again next week for further questioning.

As per reports, during the inquiry Kundra allegedly claimed that a portion of the disputed amount had been paid to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. However, investigators noted that he remained silent on several crucial points, prompting plans for additional rounds of questioning.

Sources told IANS that the EOW has traced nearly Rs 25 crores in direct transfers from the company’s accounts into the accounts of multiple actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. Transactions were also linked to Balaji Entertainment. Investigators further revealed that the company’s finances came under strain during demonetisation, leading to a series of suspicious fund transfers that are now under scrutiny. Evidence of these transfers has reportedly been secured by the EOW.

Kundra has also been asked to submit video content produced for “Best Deal.” While he maintained that these had already been provided to the Property Cell, officials intend to take them into custody once more for closer examination.

Confirming the development, the Mumbai Police issued a statement: “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs 60 crores. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

The case remains under investigation, with more names expected to surface. The EOW is expected to call in other individuals linked to the transactions in the coming days.

