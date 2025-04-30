Bollywood actor Sohail Khan has leased out a shop in Mumbai’s Bandra area to The Irish House Food and Beverages Private Limited, with the monthly rent starting at Rs. 16.89 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and reviewed by Square Yards, the agreement was officially registered in March 2025.

Sohail Khan leases Bandra shop for Rs 10.3 crore over 5 years

Bandra is one of Mumbai’s well-known neighbourhoods, noted for its mix of heritage buildings, modern infrastructure, and premium residential developments. It hosts a number of Bollywood celebrities, high-end shops, restaurants, and lifestyle destinations. The area also benefits from good connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and suburban railway lines, contributing to its popularity among homebuyers and businesses alike.

The shop is located in Gasper Enclave and has a built-up area of 119.88 sq. m. (approximately 1,290.57 sq. ft.), according to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 2,67,000 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000. A security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh was also part of the rental agreement.

Square Yards' analysis reveals that the current 60-month rental agreement for the shop includes a structured rent escalation. The rent starts at Rs. 16,89,000 per month for the first 36 months, increases to Rs. Rs. 17,73,450 for the next 24 months. The shop was originally purchased in April 2009 for Rs. 3.11 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Sohail Khan is an Indian actor, producer, and director known for his work in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and later appeared in films like Fight Club, Hello Brother and Veer. As a filmmaker, he earned recognition for producing hit movies such as Partner and Jai Ho. Sohail Khan has been acknowledged for his contribution to Indian cinema and has received nominations at the Stardust and Zee Cine Awards. He also runs Sohail Khan Productions, a reputed banner in the Hindi film industry.

