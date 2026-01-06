The makers of Rahu Ketu have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming comedy, offering a glimpse into a narrative where mythology intersects with contemporary chaos. Backed by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, the film positions itself as a light-hearted entertainer rooted in ancient belief systems while addressing modern-day human behaviour through humour. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma lead the film, with the film promising to explore their camaraderie and comic exchanges.

Rahu Ketu trailer brings gods, gags and guaranteed chaos with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma

The trailer opens with veteran actor Piyush Mishra lending his distinctive voice to introduce the mythological context of Rahu and Ketu. His narration establishes the film’s connection to folklore, setting the foundation for a story that draws from traditional mythology while unfolding in a present-day setting.

Pulkit is seen playing a character driven by ambition and shortcuts, while Varun’s role leans into situational comedy and physical humour. Their dynamic forms the core of the film’s narrative, which revolves around chaos triggered by human flaws and impulsive decisions.

Speaking about the film, Pulkit Samrat said, “Fantasy worlds have always fascinated me, so what truly excited me about Rahu Ketu was stepping into this colourful, chaotic universe rooted in comedy. Watching mythological ideas come alive in a fun, accessible way — especially for kids — and being part of that journey was an absolute joy.” Varun Sharma added, “The humour in Rahu Ketu is deeply situational and rooted in human flaws. We’re not just making people laugh — we’re holding up a mirror, only with chaos, madness and a lot of fun.”

Shalini Pandey is introduced in a confident and assertive role, with the trailer suggesting that her character plays an important part in shaping the emotional and moral arc of the story. Commenting on her experience, she said, “Rahu Ketu has been one of the most fun journeys of my career. Vipul Vig has such a strong vision, yet he gives his actors the freedom to bring their own instincts to the table, which made the process incredibly rewarding. Working with my co-actors was an absolute joy, and Zee Studios and Blive Productions backed the film with so much trust and passion that it truly reflects on screen. I am excited for audiences to experience the film.”

The supporting cast includes Chunky Pandey and Amit Sial, who appear to add further layers to the narrative. While Chunky Pandey leans into comedy, Amit Sial’s presence brings a more grounded tone to the unfolding events.

A key element of the trailer is the arrival of the mythological figures Rahu and Ketu, whose involvement pushes the story into a space that blends humour with a broader philosophical idea around cause and consequence. Directed by Vipul Vig, Rahu Ketu is slated to release in theatres nationwide on January 16, 2026.

