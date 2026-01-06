EBG Group, a fast-growing Indian conglomerate with diversified interests spanning mobility, health, realty, lifestyle, food, services, technology, and education, today announced the onboarding of acclaimed Indian actor Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador for its project, Carlton Wellness. The association marks a key milestone in EBG Group’s vision to build India’s most credible, regulated, and premium wellness-hospitality ecosystem. Effective from FY 2025–26, the partnership will see Mrunal Thakur headline Carlton Wellness’s brand films, digital storytelling initiatives, experiential wellness campaigns, flagship property launches, and brand programs, to be rolled out in a phased manner across India.

Mrunal Thakur joins EBG Group as ambassador for Carlton Wellness platform

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Irfan Khan, Chairman & Founder, EBG Group, said, “Mrunal Thakur was chosen for her authentic alignment with wellness, balance, and mindful living. Known for her modern grace, discipline, emotional strength, and understated luxury, she embodies values that closely mirror Carlton Wellness’s philosophy of holistic, preventive, and longevity-focused wellbeing. This partnership aims to position Carlton as an aspirational yet credible wellness brand for the modern Indian consumer.”

He added, “Carlton is built on the idea of conscious luxury and long-term wellbeing. Mrunal reflects the calm confidence, balance, and authenticity that our brand stands for. This association reinforces our commitment to building a meaningful and scalable wellness ecosystem in India.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mrunal Thakur said, “Wellness is deeply personal to me. Carlton’s approach goes beyond luxury—it focuses on balance, healing, and inner wellbeing. I’m excited to associate with a brand that encourages people to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and prioritise holistic health.”

Under its strategic partnership with EBG Group, Carlton Wellness Group is being developed as a premium, integrated wellness-hospitality platform spanning wellness resorts, destination retreats, city and hotel-based wellness spas, and wellness-oriented vacation homes and residences. The platform’s differentiated model integrates clinical and experiential wellness offerings—including Ayurveda, naturopathy, mindfulness, and hydrotherapy—while adapting global wellness standards to Indian lifestyles, with a strong focus on longevity, preventive care, and enhanced quality of life.

Currently, multiple Carlton Wellness Spa formats are set to be operational across select partner locations, with licensed spa projects already live within premium hospitality and real estate developments. In parallel, flagship Carlton Wellness retreat and resort projects are at advanced stages of development and will soon be operational in Ahmedabad, Indore, and Manipal.

In addition, Carlton Wellness has confirmed expansion plans across key markets, including Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Manipal, strengthening its footprint across major metro and Tier-1 cities.

Looking ahead to 2026, the partnership is charting a more ambitious growth phase, targeting expansion across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and select NCR and metro hubs. The roadmap includes 20-30 new wellness spas in metros and Tier-1 cities, 4-6 destination wellness retreats, 2-3 boutique wellness resorts in nature-led or coastal locations, and 1-2 luxury wellness residential or vacation home projects.

Backed by this robust expansion pipeline, the EBG-Carlton platform is projecting revenues of Rs 80-120 crores in FY 2025-26, scaling to Rs 180-250 crores in FY 2026-27. Revenue streams will be driven by spa operations and memberships, retreat and resort bookings, licensing and revenue-share models, managed wellness vacation homes, and curated brand collaborations and wellness programs.

Over the next 5 years, the alliance aims to establish flagship assets and urban spa leadership by 2025-26, expand to over 50 wellness touchpoints nationwide by 2027-28, and emerge by 2029-30 as India’s largest regulated wellness network, with plans for international expansion into GCC and Southeast Asian markets.

With Mrunal Thakur as the face of the brand, EBG Group and Carlton Wellness are positioning themselves at the intersection of longevity science, conscious luxury, and scalable wellness, with the ambition of becoming India’s most trusted and globally respected wellness-hospitality brand.

