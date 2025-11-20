Boney Kapoor hosts belated birthday gathering at his Bandra home with Javed Akhtar, Shashi Ranjan and more!

Just days after his grand 70th birthday celebration with the entire Kapoor family, producer-actor Boney Kapoor marked the occasion once again — this time in a more relaxed setting with his close circle of friends in Bandra.

A new photo doing the rounds on social media shows Boney hosting a belated birthday get-together at his palatial Bandra residence. The picture features several well-known names from the industry, including overseas distributor Pranav Kapadia, filmmaker Tutu Sharma, producer Ramesh Taurani, Shashi Ranjan, Rajat Rawail, and lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar. The group posed together at what appears to be an intimate evening gathering.

This follow-up celebration comes shortly after Boney Kapoor’s larger family bash, where the Kapoor clan — including Janhvi, Arjun, Anshula, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Kapoor — came together for an outdoor celebration marked by canopy lights, live music, and a full family turnout. Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also seen at the earlier event.

While last week’s celebration was all about family bonding, the latest photo highlights Boney’s close friendships within the industry, making it another warm moment for fans to appreciate.

