In a display of unwavering grit and commitment, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal suffered a leg injury late last night while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming film King. The incident took place during a particularly demanding stunt that saw Juyal push his physical limits yet again — a hallmark of his recent career reinvention.

According to sources, Juyal, who has previously undergone knee surgery, injured the same leg while executing the stunt. The actor was quickly provided medical attention on set, with an on-call medical team stepping in to assess the injury and administer immediate treatment. “He was in considerable pain. The doctors have prescribed a heavy dosage of medication to manage it”, revealed a source.

Despite the aggravating circumstances and his history of knee issues, Raghav has refused to pause shooting. Instead, he has decided to soldier on, much like he did during the filming of his action film Kill, which earned him acclaim for his transformation into a full-fledged action star.

“Raghav’s resilience is remarkable,” said a well-placed industry source. “Having had knee surgery in the past, most actors would have stepped back. But not him — whether it was Kill or now King, he’s constantly pushing boundaries.”

Directed by maverick filmmaker Siddharth Anand and packed with stylized action and high-stakes drama, King represents another significant leap for Juyal, who has been steadily redefining his image from dance floor darling to intense on-screen performer. While the exact details of his role are still under wraps, industry buzz suggests that King will showcase some of the most physically demanding work of his career.

As of now, further updates on the severity of the injury are awaited. Meanwhile, the production team has ensured that all safety protocols are being re-evaluated and adhered to strictly moving forward.

