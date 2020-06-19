Radhika Apte has always created waves on the OTT platforms and in Bollywood with her path breaking characters and has seen no boundaries. The actress now announces the release of her international project A Call To Spy. The North American rights of the film have been taken up by IFC which has produced some of the most amazing projects like Boys Don't Cry, Sleeping Beauty and much more. The film also marks the feature directorial debut of Oscar nominated documentary producer Lydia Dean Pilcher about the unsung Female Heroes of WWII. IFC plans a fall release.

Sharing this exciting news with her audiences Radhika took to her social media and said, "Good news!! Our film “A Call to Spy” to be released by IFC ☀️#LydiaPilcher @sarahmeganthomas @drstanakatic @andrew.m.richardson acalltospy @ifcfilms @acalltospy #ifcfilms #spycall"

Radhika's look and character is different from her previous ones and is seen wearing a white shirt topped with a blazer and a hat. Radhika plays the role of a spy named Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim pacifist, who along with Virginia Hall (played by Sarah Meghan Thomas) are recruited by Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) for a mission during World War II. The story is about the unsung female heroes of World War II.

Also Read: Radhika Apte explains the importance of masks, urges fans to stay safe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.