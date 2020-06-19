Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.06.2020 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan discloses that he has been battling depression for the last 13 years

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zubair Khan who was seen in Bigg Boss 11 along with Vikas Guppta, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, and more, has revealed that he has been battling from depression for the past 13 years. He also starred in a film with Ajaz Khan called Lakeer Ke Fakeer. Zubair was eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 after he apparently had an argument with Salman Khan and overdosed on sleeping pills. He was soon asked to leave the show.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan discloses that he has been battling depression for the last 13 years

After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Zubair Khan filed a case against Salman Khan for threatening him. However, that did not last long. Now, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death by suicide, a lot of people have come forward to open up about their mental health. Zubair took to his Facebook and posted about the same. It read, “Yes I have been suffering depression from past 13 years. I am a mental patient (sic) and on strong medication. But I am alive due to Allah and my mother's blessings. To divert my self I play with my kids as they are the stress buster’ (sic.).

 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda to shoot Mard in Lucknow

‘No newcomer should go through such…

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking…

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of…

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification