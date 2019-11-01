Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.11.2019 | 5:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Randeep Hooda to play the antagonist in Salman Khan’s film?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We earlier saw Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda working together in the former’s film Sultan. While Salman played a wrestler in the film, Randeep was seen essaying the role of his coach. A couple of years later, we hear that the two are reuniting for Salman’s forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Randeep Hooda to play the antagonist in Salman Khan's film?

If reports are to be believed, then Randeep was approached to play the antagonist, and liked the role immediately. One also hears that the actor’s character is something he has never played before. If things go as planned, he might start shooting for his part before the year ends. Meanwhile, he is also a part of Imtiaz Ali‘s yet untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also reunite Salman with director Prabhudheva, after Wanted and the upcoming Dabangg 3. The action drama is going to be Salman’s Eid special release in 2020. Reportedly, After Bharat, Disha Patani is once again joining Salman for this one too! However, contrary to what many think, this one is not a sequel to Wanted.

“Radhe was my character’s name in Tere Naam and again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted But this (Radhe) is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this will be a baap of Wanted,” Salman earlier said, at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3.

 

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn - Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela…

BREAKING: Salman Khan starrer RADHE: YOUR…

REVEALED: This is when the video songs of…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to give fans a…

Radhe: Salman Khan to begin shooting for…

Salman Khan recalls how Prabhu Dheva thought…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification