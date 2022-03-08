Dirextor Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Studios were reported to be developing two spin-off series of The Batman at HBO Max, one being Penguin-centric starring Colin Farrell and other featuring the Gotham PD. However, according to the director, plans have changed a little with the latter show changing its direction.

Matt Reeves reveals The Batman spin-off series shifts focus to “horror” inspired Arkham Asylum

The Gotham City PD spin-off series, which was set to exist in the same world as The Batman, is shifting its focus on Arkham Asylum. According to Matt Reeves, the content of the show will now focus on "the world of Arkham" and its relation to The Batman instead of strictly on the Gotham police department.

"The GCDP thing, that story has kind of evolved, we've actually now moving more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters, again in their origins that you would – almost leaning into the idea of – it's like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham," Matt Reeves told The Cyber Nerds.

Reeves further added, “The idea of, again the way that Gotham is a character in the movie, I really want Arkham to exist as a character, so that you go into this environment and encounter these characters in a way that feels really fresh. And so in our work on Gotham, that story started to evolve, and it started feeling, 'Wait, we should really lean into this.' And that's kind of where that's gone."

The Arkham Asylum is home to many characters from Batman's rogues' gallery and has housed Batman’s nastiest villains like the Joker, Riddler, Two-Face and more in other Batman franchise films. Further details of the project are hushed, but the other spin-off focusing on Colin Farrell's Penguin is already underway, which will trace Oswald Cobblepot's rise through Gotham's underworld.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in now playing in theaters.

