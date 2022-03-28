Before the pandemic struck, it was mandatory that all Bollywood films can be released on digital platforms only after completing 8 weeks in cinemas. This rule was relaxed in the pandemic era. As a result, films were allowed to be streamed only after 4 weeks of release on the big screen. Nevertheless, a few films are going the pre-pandemic way. Alia Bhatt’s hit film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be released on Netflix 8 weeks after its theatrical release. Interestingly, the makers had decided upon this strategy even before it was released in cinemas. Meanwhile, this week’s big-budget film, RRR, will be released on Netflix 75 to 90 days later.

BREAKING: The Kashmir Files to release on Zee5 only after completing 8 weeks in cinemas; OTT premiere might be delayed if the film continues its golden run at the box office

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that The Kashmir Files too shall follow suit. There were reports that the blockbuster flick will be released on Zee5 in the third week of April, that is, in its 6th week. A source, however, told, Bollywood Hungama, “The Kashmir Files will not be out on Zee5 before completing 8 weeks in cinemas.”

When prodded for details, the source said, “Even before the film was out, it was decided that it’ll not premiere on OTT before 8 weeks. Now that the film is doing extraordinary business, the idea is to keep pushing it in cinemas as much as possible. Not just the usual moviegoing audience, many who haven’t stepped in a cinema hall for years have gone to see The Kashmir Files. The film is in the third week and even right now, there’s a lot of demand for the film, with the makers getting requests even from far-flung areas. It has managed to sustain itself despite the release of the much loved film, RRR. Hence, Zee Studios and the other stakeholders haven’t decided on a date for the digital release. However, it won’t be out on Zee5 before 8 weeks. There’s no need to compromise on the blockbuster theatrical run.”

The Kashmir Files was released in cinemas on March 11. It’ll complete 8 weeks on April 29. In other words, the film will be out on digital not before May 2022.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar, The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film is in the news thanks to its unbelievable box office collections. Its day 1 earnings were just Rs. 3.55 crore. But the collections jumped dramatically from day 2 and in no time, it got an entry into the Rs. 100 crore club and even Rs. 200 crore club, After 17 days, its collections stand at around Rs. 228.18 crore. The trade expects The Kashmir Files to hit the Rs. 250 crore mark soon.

