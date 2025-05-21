In a move that caught many by surprise, Salman Khan has chosen to collaborate with Apoorva Lakhia for his next project - over his frequent collaborators Ali Abbas Zafar and Kabir Khan. The project is already gaining momentum, with Lakhia recently embarking on a recce to the breathtaking terrains of Leh-Ladakh, hinting at an ambitious scale for the film.

After Race 3, Saqib Saleem in talks to reunite with Salman Khan on Apoorva Lakhia’s next

Sources close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama that the makers are eyeing a July 2025 start date and are in talks with Saqib Saleem to play a significant role in the film. "Saqib Saleem and Salman Khan have worked together in the Eid 2018 release, Race 3, and are now discussing a reunion on Apoorva Lakhia's next. Since the role is of an army officer, Saqib's look test will be done by Salman and Apoorva. Once the look test is approved, the casting will be locked," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

We hear that Salman is personally looking into the casting of Apoorva Lakhia's next, as he doesn't want to take a wrong step. "There will be a big ensemble on board this film, and the first of the many will be Saqib Saleem. Two more actors from the younger generation will on board Apoorva Lakhia's next. The talks were initiated with Sooraj Pancholi too for a pivotal role, however, the director of the film isn't too keen on getting this actor on board."

Apoorva Lakhia's next is set to begin in July and release in 2026. It features Salman Khan as an army officer for the first time.

Also Read: Saqib Saleem recalls getting call from Salman Khan for Race 3; says, “I was like, what is there to check? I am doing the film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.