Time, they say, waits for no one. But when Karan Tacker walked into the Cannes 2025 panel for Tanvi: The Great, time stood still—or at least it glinted handsomely on his wrist. The actor, already stealing hearts with his big-screen debut, made a bold tick-tock statement by sporting the rare and ravishing Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer’ - a timepiece worth a cool Rs 18 lakhs.

Karan Tacker wears rare Rolex worth Rs 18 lakhs at Tanvi: The Great Cannes panel

This horological head-turner is a time-telling indicator of Tacker's rise in Indian cinema. With its signature two-tone Cerachrom bezel in black and brown, the “Root Beer” is beloved by collectors and connoisseurs for its warm yet bold palette. And Tacker wore it like a man in sync with his moment.

But that wasn’t the only element ticking all the right boxes. Karan’s striking maroon ensemble by Manish Malhotra redefined Riviera red carpet fashion. The tailored suit—sharp, structured, and unapologetically bold—was layered over a matching open-collared shirt, delivering just the right dose of effortless charm and beachside elegance on the clock.

The rich burgundy tones complemented the warm hues of the Root Beer dial and bezel. It was a match made in timekeeping heaven—the kind of style synergy that doesn’t happen often, but when it does, you better watch out.

With Tanvi: The Great being hailed as one of the most intriguing Indian entries this year, Tacker’s appearance was one for the ages.

