Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Candere, the lifestyle jewellery brand from the House of Kalyan. The collaboration marks a significant moment for Candere as it continues to strengthen its presence in the lifestyle jewellery segment, especially among digitally savvy and expressive consumers.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Candere as brand ambassador: “Jewellery is a powerful expression of identity”

The actor will headline Candere’s multimedia campaigns across digital, television, print, and in-store platforms, showcasing the brand’s contemporary appeal and inclusive vision.

Speaking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jewellery has always been a powerful expression of love, memories, and identity. I’m excited to partner with Candere, a brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, which offers a modern and fresh perspective on how people wear and gift jewellery today. It’s elegant, it’s relevant, and it speaks to those who celebrate meaning in every moment.”

Candere has carved a niche in the market with its design-forward approach to jewellery, catering to both women and men. It is particularly known for offering one of the largest men’s jewellery collections in the market.

Commenting on the appointment, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Director at Candere, stated, “The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions. Candere is built for this shift — especially for those who are Gen Z at heart: expressive, individualistic, and digitally engaged.”

He added, “In Shah Rukh Khan, we found a partner whose cultural resonance, timeless appeal, and emotional connect mirror the values we stand for. His presence will help us articulate the idea that Candere’s jewellery is no longer just about adornment — it’s a thoughtful, personal expression of identity and intent.”

With this strategic move, Candere aims to further connect with consumers who value not just design, but also the deeper meanings attached to every piece of jewellery they wear or gift.

