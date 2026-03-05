Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa has issued a detailed statement responding to reports of a legal dispute with Balaji Telefilms, headed by Ekta Kapoor, which had reportedly impacted the shooting schedule of Bhagam Bhag 2.

In his statement, Shaandilyaa said that he had, in accordance with his contractual rights, issued a notice terminating his arrangement with Balaji Telefilms. “It has now been over two weeks since the termination notice was issued. If Balaji Telefilms believed it had any sustainable legal basis to challenge the termination, it was open to them to approach the appropriate civil court. No such proceedings have been initiated,” he stated.

Addressing reports of criminal allegations, the director described them as “exaggerated and baseless,” adding that they appeared to be attempts to intimidate after realising there was no viable legal ground to contest the termination. He maintained that he remains confident about his legal position and would respond to any allegations through the appropriate legal process.

Importantly, Shaandilyaa clarified that Bhagam Bhag 2 remains on track. “It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled,” he said, countering speculation that the sequel had been shelved amid the dispute.

The development comes after reports suggested that the sequel, starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Paresh Rawal, had paused its shoot due to legal complications.

Shaandilyaa concluded his note by urging members of the film and creative industry to take note of the situation and draw their own conclusions when entering professional associations.

The matter now appears headed toward further legal and professional deliberations, even as the future of the film remains under close watch.

