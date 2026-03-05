The second season of Maamla Legal Hai, headlined by Ravi Kishan, is set to premiere on Netflix on April 3. The makers announced the release date on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Directed by Sameer Saxena and Rahul Pandey, the upcoming season will see Ravi Kishan reprise his role as the outspoken and charismatic VD Tyagi. This time, Tyagi steps into the role of a judge, taking on new responsibilities at the Patparganj District Court.

Speaking about the new season, Ravi Kishan said in a statement that Tyagi is determined to prove himself in his new position, even though the task is far from simple. “This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done. Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai, par tareeka bilkul hatke,” he said, adding that he looks forward to welcoming audiences back to the world of the show.

Season 2 also features returning cast members Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra. Joining the ensemble this time are Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

The series is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey, based on characters and a world created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. The show is produced by Posham Pa Pictures.

The first season of the courtroom comedy premiered in 2024 and built a steady audience for its satirical take on legal proceedings set in a bustling district court. The new season is expected to continue exploring unconventional cases with humour while placing VD Tyagi at the centre of the action once again.

