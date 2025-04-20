Anurag Kashyap has found himself at the centre of growing outrage after a controversial social media remark referencing the Brahmin community have gone viral. Despite posting an apology note yesterday - clarifying that he was not apologizing for what he said but rather for how a particular line was taken out of context - the backlash has continued to intensify.

Brahmin organizations want to ‘blacken’ the face of Anurag Kashyap; announces reward of Rs. 1 lakh

Over the weekend, several Brahmin organizations convened for a joint meeting led by the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha and Pandit Suresh Mishra, who is also the chief patron of Chanakya Sena. The meeting resulted in a unified call for action against the filmmaker, with six prominent Brahmin groups - including Chanakya Sena, Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Brahmin Seva Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Vishwa Brahmin Parishad, and Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Sangh - announcing a reward of Rs. 1 lakh to “whoever blackens Kashyap’s face.”

Pandit Suresh Mishra, speaking to The Indian Express, condemned Kashyap’s statement, calling it an insult to an entire community. “Has the Brahmin community not made sacrifices for this country?” he asked, defending the contributions of Brahmins to India’s unity and heritage.

“Brahmins who talk about the welfare of all and have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country.” Mishra further added, “In such a situation, it is necessary to teach them a lesson. There should be strong opposition to such destructive people in the society who are making nefarious attempts to end aapsi sadachar (mutual respect) in the society.”

For context, the controversy erupted after Anurag Kashyap commented on a post concerning Brahmins, stating he “would urinate on Brahmins.” The statement sparked immediate criticism online and was widely condemned as offensive and inflammatory. In his apology note posted on social media, Kashyap maintained that his words had been taken out of context. However, he also reiterated that he was apologizing “for how the line was taken” and not for his ideological stance.

The demands for action continue to gain traction, with growing pressure on authorities to address the situation. As of now, no legal steps have been confirmed, but the controversy shows no sign of subsiding.

