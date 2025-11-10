Jitendra Kumar and Pooja Bhatt team up for film set in India’s traditional pigeon-flying culture

Actor Jitendra Kumar is all set to star in a new film alongside Pooja Bhatt. The project delves into the emotionally rich and rarely explored world of kabootar-baazi—India’s age-old pigeon-flying tradition.

A Story Rooted in Culture and Emotion

Jitendra Kumar, widely loved for his performances in Panchayat, Kota Factory, Jaadugar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and the recent Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas, takes on another unique role in this upcoming film. He will be seen as a passionate kabootarbaaz, bringing depth and realism to a character shaped by this traditional sport and its community.

National Award-winning actor Pooja Bhatt will play Jitendra’s on-screen mother. Known for her powerful and layered performances in Zakhm, Tamanna, and Daddy, Pooja returns to a more intimate storytelling space that highlights her emotional strength as a performer.

The Team Behind the Film

The film is produced by Khyati Madaan under her banner Not Out Entertainment and co-produced by Hitesh Kewalya, who is best known for writing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and both writing and directing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

It is written and directed by Bilal Hasan, whose short film Chupchaap earned multiple awards and a Filmfare nomination. This marks Bilal’s debut as a feature film director.

Exploring India’s Pigeon-Flying Tradition

Set against the backdrop of kabootar-baazi—a practice that involves training and racing homing pigeons from neighborhood rooftops—the film aims to capture a culture that continues to thrive in India’s old mohallas and among pigeon-racing communities around the world. While rooted in this traditional setting, the story is ultimately a human drama that focuses on relationships, legacy, and passion. Filming is expected to begin next year.

Not Out Entertainment’s Expanding Slate

Not Out Entertainment is steadily building a diverse lineup of films that blend originality with commercial appeal. The banner is currently producing Abhootpurva, a romantic horror comedy set in 1990s Agra, starring Ritwik Bhowmik alongside an ensemble cast of seven acclaimed actors. Following Abhootpurva, the company will produce a horror film inspired by a real-life national tragedy, starring Ahan Shetty.

With these projects, Not Out Entertainment continues to carve out a niche for itself in Indian cinema by backing stories that are both rooted and refreshing.

