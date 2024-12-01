Karan Johar is all set for his 2.0 version after the investment from Adar Poonawala and is rolling with feature films left right and center. The maverick producer took a film with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on floors in November and the media speculated the title of the film to be Tharki. However, according to our highly placed sources, Tharki is not the title of this rom-com.

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s next with Karan Johar titled Aap Jaisa Koi