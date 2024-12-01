Karan Johar is all set for his 2.0 version after the investment from Adar Poonawala and is rolling with feature films left right and center. The maverick producer took a film with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh on floors in November and the media speculated the title of the film to be Tharki. However, according to our highly placed sources, Tharki is not the title of this rom-com.
R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s next with Karan Johar titled Aap Jaisa Koi
A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Karan Johar's next with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is directed by Vivek Soni, best known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar. After contemplating the title Tharki, the film is now called Aap Jaisa Koi. Karan is a big fan of this song and has decided to go ahead with the title."
The source further says, "The title blends well with the concept of the film, where a 40-year-old fans in love with a woman in her early 30s. The duo meet on a dating app, and the story takes off from there. The film is set in Mumbai and Kolkata."
The film will see a direct-to-digital premiere on Netflix in 2025, taking forward the journey of Dharma's association with the streaming platform.
