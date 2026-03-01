R Madhavan, his wife Sarita and son Vedaant, who are Dubai residents, got away from the current shutdown of the city.

R Madhavan and family escape Dubai shutdown: “We are all fine”

The actor and his family are currently holidaying away from Dubai.

When this writer contacted Madhavan, he replied, “We are all fine. Thank you so much for the concern. I am in the US with the family.” Madhavan and his family intend to stay put in the US until Dubai returns to normal.

Kalpana Iyer, who is also a Dubai resident, confirmed to this writer that she is fine and safe.

