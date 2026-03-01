Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated directors of Indian Film industry, whose cinema has stood the test of time. His next, Love And War is a casting coup of the decade as the maverick filmmaker has brought Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time. Earlier in the week, there were viral reports on how Love and War budget has shot up to Rs. 425 crores, and the production has gone into turmoil.

SCOOP: Love & War REAL budget revealed; Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic costs Rs 350 cr, not Rs 425 cr.

However, our reliable sources close to the project confirm that Love And War is proceeding as planned. "Love And War budgets have shot up for sure, but it happens with all Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. Initially, it was planned as a Rs. 250 crore epic, and the costs through the shoot have now shot up to Rs. 350 crores. SLB doesn't compromise on his vision, and he is passionately filming this, which he believes could be his best work to date. The Rs. 425 crore figure of cost of production is trying to harm the project on purpose, and there is no truth to the claims," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source told us further, "Unlike many high on VFX films, Love And War is largely shot on sets, with recreation of the era gone by. This doesn't cost much. Anyone who understands filmmaking would say that the Rs. 425 crore budget is a bluff. But truth finds its way, and it's for the people to know that Love And War is a Rs. 350 crore film, and the makers plan to splurge another Rs. 30 crore on marketing, taking total landing cost to Rs. 380 crore."

As for the release, Love And War will now be released in 2027, between the two Ramayana films. The shoot will be wrapped up by June.

