Filmmaker and producer Siddharth P Malhotra has had a good 2026. His Netflix film Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, grabbed a lot of eyeballs earlier this year. Now, his web show Shaque: Trust No One on the same platform has been doing well too.

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Ikka sequel and Shaque Season 2 are in the works; also shares happiness at the response to Parineeti Chopra starrer show: “Haven’t got so many calls for a series before”

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Malhotra revealed that both the projects will have a second part. “Ikka has broken records. There is Ikka 2 being worked on. Shaque has now broken records and Shaque Season 2 is being done. It has been a great year. Shaque Season 2 won’t continue the same story. It will be a new story. But a season 2 is in the works. We are writing it,” he said.

Malhotra also shared that director Rensil D’Silva had earlier envisioned Shaque as a movie when he came up with the idea years ago. “It was a story Rensil had cracked about 8-9 years ago,” he said. “Initially, it was a feature film. Then we worked on it and we said that let’s see if we can make it into series. After writing it as a series, we realized that it has legs and potential. Then I sold it to Netflix. They liked the idea.”

Malhotra is happy with the response the show has generated in little over a week. “We have been getting a lot of feedback. It’s done really well. Even after one week, it’s at number one. In my whole career, I haven’t got so many calls for a series. Even people from South Bombay are calling and saying that they binged and enjoyed it. It’s a good feeling. Netflix is very happy. It’s done very well for them. It’s in the top 10 in 20-30 countries. When you go into a party or function, people are willingly saying that they found it very good. They will say it saamne se only when they actually liked it. If they didn’t, they would say that they haven’t watched it yet,” he said.

Shaque is a whodunit where the identity of the culprit is revealed at the end. In today’s times of social media, there is every chance of someone or the other revealing the climax. Malhotra said that one can’t control that. “Social media is good and bad. If somebody wants to reveal the climax, you can’t stop that person. As far as people are talking and commenting about the show, we are very happy. Now, even after revealing the climax, if people are still watching the show, it’s the writing team’s victory,” he said.

During the trailer launch of Shaque, lead actor Parineeti Chopra shared that she came to know after starting the shoot that she is pregnant. Hence, the makers ensured that she stayed at the same place where they were shooting, so that she doesn’t have to travel. Malhotra said that this wasn’t challenging for them. “It is the responsibility between Sapna (Malhotra) and me to take care of her. She could have said that she is pregnant and she won’t be able to shoot. But she is continued the shoot. So, we should take care of her, respect her and do the best we can,” he said.

As a director, Siddharth P Malhotra has made films on varied subjects like We Are Family (2010), Hichki (2018), Tribhanga (2021), Maharaj (2024) and Ikka (2026). When asked whether it has always been a conscious decision for him not to repeat genres, he said, “It’s not a conscious effort to not repeat a genre. It’s actually an effort to try and find a story I can resonate to. Actually, for me the genre is the same as they are all (stories of) human relationships. The worlds might be different but the stories are of human relations and complex situations.”

Malhotra has had a successful and long collaboration with Netflix with a series of projects like Tribhanga, Maharaj, Ikka and now Shaque. “I have known Monika (Shergill, Vice President, Content) from the time I did Sanjivani (TV show) and before that. Their team is very co-operative and collaborative. All the success of any show or film of Netflix is a collaborative effort. Their names don’t appear but they put in a lot of hard work. No single person can take credit of a success. It’s always a team work. Netflix has been a great collaborator and we are collaborating a lot now,” he said.

Also Read: Are Saif Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri in talks for Kamal Aur Meena? Director Siddharth P. Malhotra CLARIFIES: “Stop the speculation”

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