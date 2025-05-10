In a significant interim ruling, the Bombay High Court on May 9, 2025, granted ad-interim relief to PVR Inox Limited, restraining Maddock Films and its associates from releasing the film Bhool Chuk Maaf on any platform—including OTT—until the expiry of an 8-week holdback period following its first theatrical release in India. The verdict came after PVR Inox moved the court urgently, following Maddock Films’ sudden revocation of their agreement just a day before the film’s scheduled theatrical release on May 9.

The core dispute arose when Maddock Films, citing concerns over heightened national security, cancelled the theatrical launch and opted for a direct OTT release on May 16 through a platform owned by one of the defendants (Amazon Prime Video). However, PVR Inox argued that this was a clear breach of their binding agreement signed on May 6, 2025, which mandated not only a theatrical release but also an 8-week exclusivity window before any digital premiere.

Maddock Films argued that the clause requiring an 8-week theatrical holdback only applied if the film was released in cinemas (which they opted not to do due to heightened national security concerns), claimed they had the right to choose the release platform as copyright holders, and contended that PVR Inox, having opted for damages, could not seek injunctive relief.

One of the central concerns raised by PVR Inox’s counsel, Mr Dinyar Madon, was that all 31 PVR theatres in New Delhi — where the film was scheduled to be released — were fully operational, had commenced promotional activity weeks in advance, and had also registered significant advance bookings. This directly countered Maddock’s claim that increased security concerns had necessitated the shift. The court took note that Maddock did not produce any official government circular or notification supporting the decision, and clarified that the only cinema closure cited—one in Jodhpur—was irrelevant as the film was never scheduled to release there.

Justice Arif S Doctor remarked that the decision to scrap the theatrical release was driven purely by commercial calculations. The producers had seemingly concluded that a direct-to-OTT strategy was more beneficial under the current circumstances. However, the Court firmly held that this was not a valid basis to walk away from a binding agreement. The judge observed that mere inconvenience or change in economic outlook does not grant a party the liberty to renege on contractual obligations — especially in the absence of a force majeure clause, which the agreement in question did not contain.

In contrast to Maddock Films’ inaction, PVR Inox had fulfilled its part of the bargain—blocking screens across India, promoting the film via social media, in-theatre standees, and video walls, and initiating public ticket sales based on the agreed release date. The judge noted that a last-minute cancellation of this magnitude would not only harm the multiplex operator financially but could also damage its reputation and consumer trust.

Furthermore, the court rejected the defence that PVR had forfeited its right to an injunction by demanding damages. It held that under Section 42 of the Specific Relief Act, a plaintiff may still seek injunctive relief despite having sought compensation in parallel. The court also denied the copyright holder’s argument that ownership allowed them to unilaterally choose the release platform, stating it could not override a concluded contractual agreement.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on June 16, 2025. Until then, Bhool Chuk Maaf cannot be released on OTT or any other non-theatrical platform in India.

