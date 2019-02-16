Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.02.2019 | 4:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

Pulwama Attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs. 5 lakhs to each family of the 49 Martyrs

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The entire nation has been left shell shocked and disturbed due to the heinous attack on our Jawans at Pulwama. Indians everywhere are uniting in their grief and sources have informed us that thespian Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs. 5 lakhs to each family of the 49 Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the total amounting to Rs. 2.45 crores.

Pulwama Attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs. 5 lakhs to each family of the 40 Martyrs

We have also heard that he is currently finding out from the Government of India sources where and how this amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited. When approached his spokesperson confirmed the same, “Yes Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 Lakhs to each of the martyr’s families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so.”

We have also learnt that he immediately cancelled his attendance yesterday as a special guest of Virat Kohli’s Foundation event which was to take place today. In the recent past also, Mr Bachchan has donated funds to the martyr families of Maharashtra, those who gave their lives in protecting their Motherland. That amount was Rs. 2.25 cr, given to 44 + families.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan posts a soul stirring message as Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 YEARS in the industry today

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pulwama Attacks - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Pulwama Attacks - Kangana Ranaut cancels the…

Mouni Roy’s balancing act!

PULWAMA ATTACKS - Manikarnika actress…

Shabana Azmi shaken by Pulwama attack, says…

Exclusive: Film industry show solidarity and…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification