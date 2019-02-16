Pulwama Attack: Amitabh Bachchan to donate Rs. 5 lakhs to each family of the 49 Martyrs

The entire nation has been left shell shocked and disturbed due to the heinous attack on our Jawans at Pulwama. Indians everywhere are uniting in their grief and sources have informed us that thespian Amitabh Bachchan will be donating Rs. 5 lakhs to each family of the 49 Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the total amounting to Rs. 2.45 crores.

We have also heard that he is currently finding out from the Government of India sources where and how this amount will be distributed to ensure it is expedited. When approached his spokesperson confirmed the same, “Yes Mr Bachchan will be giving Rs 5 Lakhs to each of the martyr’s families and is currently finding out the correct process to do so.”

We have also learnt that he immediately cancelled his attendance yesterday as a special guest of Virat Kohli’s Foundation event which was to take place today. In the recent past also, Mr Bachchan has donated funds to the martyr families of Maharashtra, those who gave their lives in protecting their Motherland. That amount was Rs. 2.25 cr, given to 44 + families.

