Last Updated 24.12.2022 | 1:00 PM IST

Publication confuses Randeep Hooda with Charles Sobhraj, actor gives a hilarious response

Randeep Hooda tweeted a picture of the news article while looking at the funny side of the error.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Notorious criminal and killer Charles Sobhraj was released from the Central Jail in Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday and deported to his home country France. He was serving a life sentence over there since 2003 for the murder of a US tourist in 1975 in Nepal.

Randeep Hooda played Sobhraj’s character in the latter’s biopic Main Aur Charles, released in 2015.

Funnily, a well-known publication carried the news about Sobhraj’s release but used a picture of Hooda from the 2015 movie. The actor looked at the funny side of it on social media. He tweeted the picture of the news and wrote, “Is that a back handed compliment or did you genuinely get confused between the “real” and “reel” Charles Sobhraj?”

As expected, the tweet was met with humorous responses. But there were also some who felt that Hooda was so in character that the publication might have got confused between reel and real. The actor is known for his method acting. Writer and columnist Zainab Sikander replied to the actor’s tweet saying, “They got confused cause you literally metamorphosed into Charles Sobhraj for that role. Can’t blame them!”

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Main Aur Charles also starred Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain, Alexx O’Nell, Mandana Karimi and Lucky Morani.

On the work front, Randeep’s last project in the form of the Netflix show CAT released earlier this month. In the coming year, he will be seen playing the titular character in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, which will also be his directorial debut.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda speaks his mind on OTT vs Theater debate; urges to maintain a balance between story and razzle-dazzle

More Pages: Main Aur Charles Box Office Collection , Main Aur Charles Movie Review

