Last Updated 24.12.2022 | 12:00 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor earn double from their investment in the start-up DroneAcharya

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have invested in the start-up founded by Prateek Srivastava in Pune.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently, market veteran Shankar Sharma earned a 100% profit from his investment of Rs 2.45 crores in the start-up DroneAcharya Aerial. Along with him, Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor also doubled up their investment from the same start-up, as per a report in Economic Times.

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor earn double from their investment in the start-up DroneAcharya

The start-up, which is headquartered in Pune, was founded by Prateek Srivastava and it got backing from Sharma, Aamir and Ranbir, among others.

As per the report, Aamir bought 46,600 shares of DroneAcharya for Rs 25 lakhs while Ranbir invested Rs 20 lakhs to buy 37,200 shares. The price of each share was Rs 53.59.

Earlier this year, DroneAcharya became one of the first private firms to get a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certified licence. The firm has trained as many as over 200 pilots this year. It also conducts surveys in areas like mining, agriculture, water resources and law and order.

Speaking about the venture, Srivastava, the Founder and Managing Director of DroneAcharya Aerial, told the publication, “Training and manufacturing are going to play major roles in the growth story of DroneAcharya as a global brand. We are targeting not just the Indian market but also Southeast Asia, Middle East, US and Central Asia.”

On the work front, Aamir had one release this year in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha while he made a guest appearance in Salaam Venky. Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen this year in Shamshera and Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor look adorable in this teaser of the Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

