The Producers Guild of India has advised the makers of Don 3 and actor Ranveer Singh to pursue a legal route to resolve their ongoing compensation dispute. The recommendation comes after efforts to mediate the matter reportedly failed to produce a resolution.

According to a report by Variety India, the Guild stated that its role in such disputes is limited. With both parties maintaining their respective positions, members of the body suggested that the issue be handled by legal teams through appropriate channels. The development marks a formal step back from informal mediation, indicating that the standoff may now move towards litigation.

The dispute arose after Ranveer exited Don 3, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Reports suggest that the production house is seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation, citing losses incurred during the film’s pre-production and development stages. Ranveer, however, is said to have disputed the extent of financial liability attributed to him.

The report indicates that discussions between the actor and the producers continued until shortly before the release of Dhurandhar, after which he decided to step away from the project. While he allegedly offered to pay a certain amount as a gesture of goodwill, the offer was withdrawn when the compensation figure presented by Excel was deemed excessive. Individuals familiar with the matter claim that Ranveer does not believe he bears contractual responsibility for the claimed losses.

The disagreement was also discussed at a recent meeting hosted by Aamir Khan in Mumbai, attended by several prominent producers and studio heads, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka. Both sides reportedly presented documentation to support their claims.

With the Guild now advising legal recourse, the future of Don 3 and the financial dispute surrounding it remains uncertain, pending further action by the parties involved.

