Priyanka Chopra reveals that Ma Sheela biopic was brought to her Academy Award winner Barry Levinson

Priyanka Chopra is on a roll with multiple projects in Bollywood and Hollywood. Meanwhile, the actress is also writing her book, featuring in Youtube travel series and producing films. Just earlier in February, the actress confirmed that she will be essaying the role of controversial Ma Anand Sheela in the upcoming Ma Sheela biopic which will be directed by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson.

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about how the project came to her. She revealed that Barry Levinson approached her with the script. He and his producers have been working on the project for a couple of years. Then, Priyanka was approached for it and he wanted her to develop it with him. But, she also stated that Ma Sheela biopic is currently underway and will take time to fructify.

“I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. We are developing it as a character on this Guru called Ma Sheela who originated from India who was Osho’s right hand. She was just devious and developed a cult and brought people here for Osho, I don’t know if you have heard of him yet. It was amazing. I would be developing that next,” Priyanka had told on The Ellen Show.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s movie The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to release later this year.