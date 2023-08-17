comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik’s last film Kaagaz 2 in post-production, confirms producer Ratan Jain

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik’s last film Kaagaz 2 in post-production, confirms producer Ratan Jain

Kaagaz 2 is produced by Venus Records & Tapes LLP & Satish Kaushik Entertainment.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The legacy will continue! Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik's last film, Kaagaz 2, a sequel to his widely loved 2021 directorial starring Pankaj Tripathi, is in the works. The second instalment of Kaagaz is directed by VK Prakash and features a fresh cast of Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, Anang Desai and Neena Gupta along with Satish Kaushik in a dynamic role. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Kaagaz 2's shoot was wrapped up in January this year, a few months before Satish Kaushik's unfortunate demise.

According to sources, the makers have ensured that Kaagaz 2 lives up to Kaushik's "original vision" and pays tribute to his creative legacy. The film centres on the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies.

When Bollywood Hungama reached out to producer Ratan Jain of Venus Films, he confirmed the development and said, "Yes it’s true that the post-production of Kaagaz 2 is almost finished. It’s an important project for me as Kaagaz was appreciated a lot by the audience. Satish Ji was a dear friend and this film was immensely close to his heart. When I saw the film, I realised the outcome is excellent and will impress and move audiences much like the first installment."

Kaagaz 2 is produced by Venus Records & Tapes LLP & Satish Kaushik Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher pays a heartfelt tribute on Friendship Day; remembers late Satish Kaushik with a special photo

