Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 4:30 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra appeals to President Of USA Joe Biden to help India with COVID-19 vaccines

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India battles the deadly Coronavirus, Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to help her countrymen in crisis. Taking to Twitter, the actress expressed her concern about India’s horrific struggle during the second wave of the virus. She also urged the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and other high-ranking officials to help her nation with vaccines “urgently”.

The actress said, “My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive.”

Priyanka Chopra has been actively amplifying Covid related information to help people in need in India.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on her struggle in Hollywood – “I didn’t want to be a sidekick in big movies”

