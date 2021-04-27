Juhi Parmar, who played the character of Renuka Tiwari in Zee TV's Hamariwali Good News, is going to make a comeback in the show. A few days ago, Juhi confirmed that she is bidding goodbye to the star cast of the show.

But, now it is revealed that Juhi is bidding goodbye to her character in the show and not to the show. Juhi will be back in the show playing a totally different character of Meera this time. The show will soon take a 1-month leap in its plot. Juhi's character Meera will be very different from her previous role Renuka. The character will be a strong, driven and passionate individual who works as a social worker and runs an NGO. Meera also teaches dance to young girls during her free time.

Talking to a tabloid, Juhi said that she is really happy to return to Hamariwali Good News in a new character and avatar. Talking about her character, she said that Meera is a modern woman, who loves to wear new indo-western outfits. She further also compared her characters Meera and Renukaad and said that they are completely different, but their core ideals are the same. She said that both Meera and Renuka are pure and kind-hearted women. Renuka believes in doing what is right and believes in humanity, which is exactly how Meera is as well. Juhi believes both the characters are unique in their own way but Meera is today’s girl and relatable to all the young women .

Hamari Wali Good News features Juhi Parmar as the mother-in-law who turned into a surrogate mother for her daughter-in-law Navya played by Srishti Jain.

Also Read: “Being a mother, you get a little more attached while shooting such sequences,” says Juhi Parmar on Hamariwali Good News’ pregnancy track

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.