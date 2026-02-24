The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond intensified on February 24 after reports surfaced claiming that the film’s teaser had been removed amid legal scrutiny. However, the makers have categorically denied these claims.

The Kerala Story 2 teaser row: Makers deny removal rumours as Kerala High Court questions CBFC certification

In an official statement, Sunshine Pictures clarified that the circulating news about the teaser being taken down is false adding, “Sunshine Pictures would like to categorically clarify that the news currently circulating regarding the removal of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond teaser is completely false, baseless, and misleading. The matter is presently sub judice. No judgment or order has been passed by any court directing the removal of any content. We have not deleted or taken down any material. Both the teaser and the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond continue to remain available across all our official platforms. We strongly urge media houses, digital platforms, and individuals to refrain from spreading unverified information and speculative reports. Such misinformation only creates unnecessary confusion”.

The clarification comes after the Kerala High Court raised serious questions over the certification granted to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while hearing three petitions seeking a stay on the film’s release and cancellation of its certification, observed that the CBFC holds significant responsibility, especially when a film portrays a secular state like Kerala through what petitioners describe as a communal lens.

During the hearing, the Court remarked on Kerala’s secular fabric and communal harmony, questioning whether due consideration had been given to how the state is represented in the film. The judge noted that portraying events as occurring across the state could give a “wrong indication” and potentially incite passion, which is precisely where the censor board’s role becomes crucial.

The Court further observed that since the film is projected as being inspired by true events, the concerns raised by the petitioners appear to have some prima facie justification. Justice Thomas also pointed out that the inclusion of the name ‘Kerala’ in the title heightens public apprehension, particularly if the narrative could lead to communal tension.

Senior Advocate S. Sreekumar, representing the producers, agreed during the hearing to remove the existing teasers until the Court delivers its verdict and offered to arrange a special screening for the judge. The Court is now expected to watch the film before proceeding with further hearings.

The sequel follows the controversial The Kerala Story, which depicted women from Kerala allegedly being recruited into ISIS. Petitioners in the current case have argued that the sequel’s promotional material — including the tagline “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” — could incite confrontation and disturb public order. Multiple pleas have challenged the CBFC’s certification under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, alleging misrepresentation, regional vilification, and potential communal disharmony.

The matter will now move forward after the scheduled screening, with the Court set to examine the film before taking a call on the pending petitions.

