Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news last week that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment had filed a Rs. 25 crores defamation suit each against Mofusion Studios and YouTube after the latter took down the teaser of Housefull 5 citing copyright infringement. Now it has come to light that the exciting teaser is back.

EXCLUSIVE: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment emerges victorious; Housefull 5 teaser back on YouTube

A source explained to Bollywood Hungama what happened behind the scenes, "On May 9, YouTube unexpectedly took down the teaser of Housefull 5, citing a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios on the use of the song 'Laal Pari'. Viewers were met with a message stating the video was unavailable due to this claim. Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took up the matter with YouTube very seriously. It informed the video sharing platform that Yo Yo Honey Singh has given in writing that he’s the sole rights holder to the song. A legal notice was also sent to YouTube asking them to restore the teaser."

The source continued, "The team of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presented a water tight stand. The authorization letter of Yo Yo Honey Singh turned out to be a crucial piece of evidence. As a result, YouTube put down the strike. This is how the teaser is now back on the platform from today, May 20."

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. It is directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana (2008) fame and releases on Bakri Eid, on June 6, 2025.

