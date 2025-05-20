In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly taken legal action against long-time collaborator and co-star Paresh Rawal, seeking Rs. 25 crore in damages after the latter abruptly exited Hera Pheri 3 mid-way through production. The film, directed by Priyadarshan and produced under Akshay’s banner Cape of Good Films, had officially gone on floors in April 2025 with the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal—reuniting for what fans hoped would be a nostalgic rollercoaster. However, just days ago, it was reported that Rawal had opted out of the project citing "creative differences."

What caught the industry and fans off guard was Rawal’s public clarification on X (formerly Twitter), where he stated: “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.” The remark has not only raised eyebrows but also prompted serious backlash from the production team, especially since Rawal had already been paid his full quoted fee for the film.

An industry insider close to the development shared, “It is extremely unprofessional for an actor to walk out of a project halfway—especially after accepting payment and knowing the production is already underway. These are not just films, they are multi-crore commitments involving hundreds of crew members and extensive planning.”

The same source revealed that all rights and financial clearances had been addressed only after the principal cast gave their nod, further highlighting the disruption Rawal’s sudden withdrawal has caused. Another source added, “Paresh Rawal had already received a portion of his fee at the time of signing the film. However, despite being paid, he rather unceremoniously exited the project mid-way, leaving the makers in a complete lurch. Such behaviour, especially during active production, is being viewed as highly unprofessional and disruptive to the film’s overall schedule and planning.”

It is understood that Cape of Good Films is now proceeding with legal action, citing financial damages, production delays, and reputational harm. While no formal statement has been issued by Akshay Kumar’s team, sources confirm that the Rs. 25 crore lawsuit is not just punitive but also meant to set a precedent around accountability in high-stakes filmmaking.

The Hera Pheri franchise has long been beloved by fans for its iconic trio and madcap humour, and this unexpected controversy has cast a shadow over what was poised to be a celebratory return. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings unfold—or whether a replacement for Rawal’s role will be announced in the coming weeks.

