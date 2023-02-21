comscore

When Priyadarshan hijacked Salman Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali

By Subhash K. Jha -

Way back in 2003, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had locked in on his cast for Bajirao Mastani, and it was Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the eponymous roles. They even did a photoshoot together (during which this writer was present).

Dates, costumes, etc. were all being worked out when Salman did the unthinkable. He offered the Salman-Kareena package to Priyan for Kyun Ki, Priyadarshan’s version of Milos Forman’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest without informing Bhansali thereby robbing the pair of the uniqueness they would have projected in Bajirao Mastani.

When he came to know of what Salman and done with Kareena’s connivance, Bhansali had no choice but to drop Bajirao Mastani and make Black with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

As for Kyun Ki it was one of the biggest flops in the careers of Salman, Kareena and Priyadarshan.

Also Read: Mohanlal and Kangana Ranaut approached by Priyadarshan and Vivek Agnihotri for One Nation mini-series

