Director Priyadarshan is presently helming his next film, Haiwaan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he revealed that Mohanlal will also be making a special cameo in the movie.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan was asked if he had plans to make a film starring both Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar. He clarified that he doesn’t make movies just to cast specific actors, but did confirm that Lalettan will have a cameo in Haiwaan.

He stated, “If you’re asking about Haiwaan, Mohanlal is there in that film. However, what character he plays, I don’t want to say right now. See, every time I make a movie, it is the story that excites me. I never think about actors.”

Priyadarshan further explained, “First is always the script, then the actors follow. I can’t say, ‘I’ll make a film with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar together.’ You will never get a script then. Whenever you get a script, then go behind the right cast, that’s the right way of making films. I have never chased a star to make a film,”

Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi-language film featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is reportedly inspired by Mohanlal’s 2016 thriller Oppam.

Produced by Thespian Films and KVN Productions, Haiwaan is slated for a 2026 theatrical release. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson in key roles.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan work together on screen. With Mohanlal making a cameo, anticipation for Haiwaan continues to build, making it one of the most-awaited releases in the coming months.

