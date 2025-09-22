On the first day of Navratri 2025, Yash Raj Films celebrated the spirit of the festival — the triumph of good over evil — with a striking update on one of its most awaited films, Mardaani 3. The studio unveiled a fresh poster of the film, confirming that Rani Mukerji will reprise her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third chapter of the hard-hitting franchise, releasing in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

The new poster captures the gritty tone of the series. It shows a close-up of Shivani’s hand firmly gripping a pistol, with the blurred backdrop of a Delhi Police barricade with uniformed men. The image reinforces the urgency and intensity that has defined the Mardaani films while keeping the mystery of the upcoming case intact.

Sharing the poster on social media, YRF wrote: “On the auspicious Day 1 of Navratri, here’s to celebrating the victory of good over evil. #RaniMukerji returns as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 to investigate the most challenging case of her career. #Mardaani3 in cinemas 27th February, 2026. @abhiraj88 #AdityaChopra.”

It is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report the release date of the film to be February 27, 2026, which is now confirmed by the studio itself.

The film, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, was officially announced in December 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the franchise. The first two installments, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), won acclaim for their fearless storytelling, with Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of Shivani Roy being celebrated as one of her most impactful performances.

With Mardaani 3, expectations are high as Shivani faces what is being described as the “most challenging case of her career.” The symbolic timing of the announcement on Navratri has also resonated with fans, echoing the essence of the franchise — a relentless pursuit of justice and the courage to confront darkness head-on.

