For over a decade, Zee Entertainment’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been India’s most adored comedy show-winning hearts with its iconic characters: Vibhuti ji’s charm, Tiwari ji’s drama, Angoori Bhabi’s “Sahi pakde hain!”, Anita Bhabi’s confident sophistication, and the unforgettable madness of Happu Singh and Saxena “I like it!” that has entertained audiences across generations. As one of the country’s longest-running and most beloved TV shows, its connection with viewers has only grown stronger year after year.

Zee Studios brings Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to theatres with new star line-up in 2026

For the first time in Indian history, a show that continues to air is making its cinematic leap as Zee Cinema and Zee Studios bring Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run to theatres on 6th February, 2026.

The film brings these beloved characters to the silver screen in a full-blown, laugh-out-loud adventure, expanding the comedic universe that millions cherish. Joining the ensemble are three of the Hindi heartland’s most celebrated entertainers—Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Nirahua—whose explosive energy and effortless humour promise to elevate this comedy adventure to an altogether new level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

So, gear up for chaos, comedy and a total laugh riot— Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun On The Run, produced by Zee Cinema & Edit II, hits the big screen on February 6, 2026.

Also Read: ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ writer Manoj Santoshi passes away due to liver ailment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.