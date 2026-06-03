The filmmaker and FWICE representative responds sharply to the actress’ support for Ranveer, insisting that the federation’s concerns have been widely misunderstood.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 continues to spark reactions across the film industry. While several celebrities have voiced their opinions on the matter, filmmaker and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) representative Ashoke Pandit has now responded to comments made by Kangana Ranaut, who recently came out in support of the actor.

Ashoke Pandit slams Kangana Ranaut over Ranveer Singh – Don 3 row: “You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you”

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana had defended Ranveer Singh amid the controversy, comparing his situation to her own experiences in the industry. The actress suggested that making enemies often comes with one’s success and claimed that she herself had faced bans and boycotts in the past but continued to work successfully in the industry.

Reacting to her remarks, Ashoke Pandit expressed disappointment over what he believes is a lack of understanding of the actual issue at hand. Speaking to HT City during a press conference organized by FWICE to address the controversy, Pandit asserted that many industry personalities were commenting without being fully aware of the facts.

He said, “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened”.

Pandit’s comments come at a time when FWICE has repeatedly clarified its position regarding Ranveer Singh. According to the federation, it has not sought a ban on the actor but has instead been examining complaints linked to the circumstances surrounding his departure from Don 3.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted after Ranveer Singh exited Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated Don 3. The actor had already been officially announced as the new face of the franchise, and the makers had even unveiled a first-look promotional video featuring him. Reports suggest that concerns were later raised regarding the losses allegedly incurred by the production due to the development, prompting a complaint that eventually reached FWICE.

As the debate continues to unfold, the Ranveer Singh - Don 3 controversy remains one of the most closely watched discussions in Bollywood, with industry stakeholders continuing to weigh in on the matter.

Also Read: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit claims Ram Gopal Varma owes over Rs.1.25 crore to technicians since 2019; asks him to apologize to them

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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